Another freezing night

Our final weekend of March is off to a cold start as highs have only risen toward 50 degrees. We have nicer weather ahead though. First, tonight we'll see clear skies and temperatures will drop to the mid 30s. It will be slightly warmer than this morning, but we still have areas under a Freeze Warning (east) and a Frost Advisory (west). Once we get past 10 am, we will warm up nicely and eventually hit the mid 60s for Sunday afternoon as we stay dry. Early work week will be quiet with only a tiny chance for rain. Later in the week, things get more active. Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms will roll through the Commonwealth all the way through next weekend. Temperatures will warm to and remain in the 60s and 70s.