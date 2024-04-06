Another Frost Advisory tonight

Our Saturday began with frost and cold, but we have seen a lovely day with sunshine and temperatures warming into the upper 50s. I'm happy to say that tomorrow is looking mainly dry and sunny again and this time we get even warmer. We will still start the day with potential areas of frost and a Frost Advisory and Freeze Warning are in effect for our area until 10 am. The cold air will give way to afternoon highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Rain showers will begin to work into the area late evening/night. A line of storms is possible, but mostly in far western KY. That same line will usher in more rain for us through early Monday, however, models are showing more sky-clearing just in time for eclipse-viewing! After that, more rain and possibly a few storms will sit over us for a few days keeping much of next work week unsettled but warmer. Highs should remain in the upper 60s and low to mid 70s much of the week.