Another frosty night

One more frosty night is coming up as most of our viewing area is, again, under a Frost Advisory until 9 am. Once we get past the chilly morning, we will see some sun for the afternoon and high temperatures in the mid 60s. Monday brings in another rain/storm chance with the potential for a strong storm northeast in KY. Rain chances will be around off and on through next week, but there won't be a lot of moisture to work with, thankfully. Temperatures will also fluctuate quite a bit between the 50s and 70s.