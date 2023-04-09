Another frosty night for some

If you are loving this sunshine and warmer weather for Easter, you will love what is ahead for this coming work/school week as this great weather will stick around for a while! Tonight, another Frost Advisory is in place for eastern KY mainly and will last until 9 am Monday. If you've already planted some plants, you'll need to cover/protect those as lows. We are no stranger to these cooler spells especially in April and even into May, so we have several more coming up. The next cool spell or "little winter" looks to be coming in next weekend. Until then, we can enjoy abundant sunshine and temperatures in the 70s nearly every day. A few chances for rain showers shows up very late in the week, but more so on Sunday.