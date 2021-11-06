Another gorgeous fall Sunday

Our first weekend in November has certainly shaped up since we started the month with the very cool air! Today has been picturesque and tomorrow will follow suit! If you haven't enjoyed any time outdoors today you will get more chances as we are expecting even warmer air to arrive by early week. The rest of the weekend will be completely dry with a ton of sunshine helping highs to be very similar on Sunday afternoon (upper 50s/low 60s).

Monday looks wonderful too as we welcome the mid 60s back thanks to a high pressure which will also keep us fully dry until late week. It's looking like Veteran's Day may be a bit active as we anticipate our next weather-maker. Expect a pretty strong cold front to roll in between Thursday and Friday keeping rain chances in the moderate to high range both days then temperatures drop after that. Highs will run in the mid 60s most of the week until that front, then we dip back to the 40s for a few days toward next weekend.

**Remember to change your clocks tonight before heading to bed as Daylight Saving Time will end at 2 am Sunday! Sunrises will be in the 7:00 hour for a while and sunsets in the 5:00 hour.