Another great fall weekend

After a fully dry, quiet and sunny weather week, we turn our attention to the weekend, but the weather will remain the same. Temperatures will cool off to the 40s overnight with clear skies, but those same clear skies will usher the sunshine back to us for Saturday. It will be beautiful for any outdoor events you have ahead including game day. We will see afternoon high temperatures in the low 70s before falling to the mid 50s during the game against Vanderbilt. Sunday will warm up just a touch into the mid 70s with full sunshine again. The dry weather trend is expected to linger at least through next Friday. Long range weather models show the break-down of high pressure leading to some rain chances, but not until late next weekend. Hopefully Halloween will be dry.