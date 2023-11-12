Another great week ahead

Your weather week ahead is looking fantastic with plenty of sun and temperatures warming into the 60s nearly all week long. For tonight, it's another chilly one. Lows will fall to the mid 30s. Monday will bring back full sun similar to today. Afternoon highs should make it to the mid and upper 60s. Tuesday will hang out around 60 then we push toward the upper 60s both Wednesday and Thursday. A frontal system is coming in later in the week which will include a shot at rain and a slight cool down again. We are getting closer to the Thanksgiving holiday and looking at the forecast, until then, enjoy the nice stretch coming.