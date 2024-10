Happy Sunday! It will be a hot one! Highs are reaching up to the mid 80s, where normals are usually in the low 70s. We have lots of sunshine for most of the day before the winds shift and clouds move in late this afternoon/evening. A cold front will move in late tonight with a slight rain chance overnight. We wake up chilly tomorrow in the upper 40s, with highs in the upper 60s!

Have a great day!