Another Hot Weekend with Afternoon Rain Chances

Highs to reach the 90s
Scattered showers and storms are on tap for your Saturday as highs will reach the lower 90s. A cold front to our north is responsible for the rain chances, but it will do little to lower our temperatures. Our best chances to see the storms will be in the late afternoon to the evening. Some of the storms could bring strong winds and heavy downpours, as the severe threat is low but not zero. A few showers could hang around until Sunday morning as our temperatures will drop to the lower 70s.

