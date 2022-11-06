Another mostly dry week

Our weekend is wrapping up on a nice note with sun, but it was an early sunset. Looking ahead to the overnight, the passing cold front will stall out just for a bit, enough to keep a stray shower possible mainly in southern KY. The rest of us will stay dry with a few clouds and calming wind. Into the brand new work week, we will start off on a nice note, aside from clouds south, and temperatures will still be comfortable. Most of this week will by comfy, but there are BIG changes looming ahead.

Monday through Thursday will be mostly dry with plenty of sun around the Commonwealth. Another cold front will pass late in the week sending us the chance for a few showers on Friday, Veteran's Day. Temperatures will hang out in the 60s and 70s, but December arrives by Saturday! That cold front from Friday won't bring much in the way of rain, but it will certainly cause us to pull the winter coats out of the closet! High temperatures are likely to only rest in the mid 40s for the weekend!