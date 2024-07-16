Another muggy and hot afternoon

Happy Tuesday! A heat advisory is in place for most of central Kentucky today until 9pm. The heat and humidity combination will push our heat index into the triple digits, make sure to hydrate and take breaks in the shade/air conditioning. By the afternoon, a few showers and storms will be possible, and some of these could be strong to even severe. Late tonight, a cold front will approach the state, bringing in my widespread rain and storms overnight and into Wednesday. After the front moves through, we get to enjoy some cooler temperatures in the low/mid 80s for the end of the week!

Stay cool!