Another nice one for Sunday

So far, our final weekend of May has been a nice one with sunshine and some clouds mixed through the day. Some of the viewing area has seen showers, but those remained south and have been fading this afternoon. We will keep dry overnight and for much of the day Sunday as we warm back up to around 80 degrees. A weak boundary will bring back another round of showers and some thunder across southern KY on Sunday evening. The upcoming work week will stay in a dry holding pattern so that will give you time to get some work done outdoors. The next decent chance for rain doesn't return until next weekend. Temperatures will also continue to camp out around normal which is the upper 70s. The low/mid 80s will creep in by Thursday.