Another pleasant day Friday

Temperatures below normal, low humidity
Posted at 4:02 PM, Aug 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-17 16:02:08-04

Our day was a nice one especially this morning with plenty of blue skies and sunshine. Clouds have taken over now as we prepare for a quick cold front bringing in at least the chance for showers tonight. This rain will likely not be heavy, but be scattered light to moderate showers and some may miss out altogether. Severe thunderstorms are also not expected save much farther north of Kentucky. Showers will fall from north to south overnight and wrap up by dawn Friday.

Other than some clouds or fog leftover, the rest of the day tomorrow will be fine and even enjoyable. Humidity levels remain low and afternoon high temperatures may not exceed 80 degrees. The weekend, too, looks nice, but we will really begin to heat up on Sunday. Both weekend days are dry with lots of sunshine. The main round of desert-like heat won't arrive until Monday and keep n place until late week. The hottest day, at this time, looks to be Tuesday or Wednesday with the mid to upper 90s!

