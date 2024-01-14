Another quick hit of winter tonight

It is like we have finally rolled into the winter season with a quick coating of snow on the ground this morning and bitterly cold wind and temperatures all day. Tonight, we have another small round approaching. It will be very similar to this morning...small accumulations with slick spots on roads possible for Sunday morning travel. Watch bridges and overpasses. After coating of snow, we will dry out for the remainder of Sunday, but it will stay frigid all day. Highs will only reach around 20 degrees with wind chills in the single digits for much of the day as winds press up to 25 mph again.

The next large weather-maker will arrive late in the evening Sunday and becoming a bit stronger in the night. This round has the potential to bring KY more in the way of accumulation with southern KY looking to pick up the most. Totals are still up in the air. What we do know is that it will stay bitterly cold through the whole stretch of next week with one day pushing above 32 degrees and that is Thursday. Next weekend looks frigid again.