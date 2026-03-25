Another record warm day

We have made it through midweek, and still have nice weather ahead the rest of this evening. Overnight, more clouds will roll in along with a stray shower chance. That small chance turns up a bit for northern KY on Thursday morning. A quick line of showers (maybe a storm or two) will pass along the Ohio River and possibly through northern KY right around morning commute time. Once that disturbance passes, we'll dry out with sun for the afternoon as temperatures really take off up to around or just above 80 degrees. Yet again, we might see a record broken! Another sharp cold front will meander through on Friday bringing more rain and a few thunderstorms, but hopefully nothing strong or severe. Into the weekend, we quiet down again, but turn a lot cooler. Saturday's highs will only reach the 50s then back into 60s on Sunday.