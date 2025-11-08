Another round of active weather

Our Saturday has been a nice one and a good break from active weather, however, tonight will bring in another round of rain and storms. A second cold front is rolling in and this one will bring us showers and a storm (mainly north) late tonight/early Sunday morning then more scattered rain showers are likely through the afternoon. Severe weather is not expected, but we could see a few strong winds with any thunderstorm. Temperatures will be falling on Sunday, so you'll need the coat with the umbrella. Monday might be interesting as we're keeping an eye on the lingering moisture that will meet up with the Arctic air. Scattered snow showers are likely through the day Monday as temperatures don't make it out of the 30s and wind chills will be in the upper teens. Limited impacts from snow are expected as the ground will be quite warm. The remainder of the work week will shape up nicely as we dry out with more sun and warm up again.