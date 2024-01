Happy Monday! Another gloomy afternoon, but we remain dry through the evening as well as into Tuesday morning. Low pressure dives back into Central Kentucky tomorrow, sparking another round of showers with some cloudy skies ahead of a cold front. Behind the front, a few flakes will be possible and we remain mostly cloudy. We will settle into a quieter and drier pattern for a few days with temperatures in the upper 40s/low 50s by the end of the week.

