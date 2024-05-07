Another round of strong/severe storms

Happy Tuesday! More strong to severe storms are inbound on Wednesday. After isolated showers and storms later this evening, Wednesday morning will be a bit quieter as the atmosphere re-energizes. Storms will spark back up on Wednesday afternoon through the evening, possibly overnight into Thursday. Damaging winds, large hail and isolated tornadoes will all be possible with these upcoming storms. It is a good idea to have a safety plan in place both tonight and tomorrow. Stay weather aware!

Have a safe evening!