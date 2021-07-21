Another Smoke-Filled Sky

Just like the past couple of days this week, we will keep fighting off the haze and smoke from the wildfires to the north and west. High pressure will send that smoke right overhead today so the sun will be there, it will just look hazy. Dry conditions will persist again today and we'll take it. In fact, we aren't looking at any kind of significant chance for rain in the next few days. Later today, we will be sandwiched in between two frontal boundaries one north and one south, but without deep moisture, we won't see rain from either of them. Today through Friday will be fully dry with sunshine continuing so take advantage of it.

Temperatures will be rising and remaining in the mid 80s not only this afternoon but the rest of the work week. By the time we reach the weekend, the high pressure will begin to break down and we'll start to see slightly better chances for a shower or two especially by Sunday. Next work week looks to send the rain chances up a hair with high temperatures remaining in the mid to even the upper 80s. You'll notice it feeling more humid as the days go by, too.