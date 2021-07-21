Watch
WeatherDaily Forecast

Actions

Another Smoke-Filled Sky

Still dry and warm
items.[0].image.alt
wlex
220942518_528839491865815_7565434715646726193_n.jpg
Posted at 5:04 AM, Jul 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-21 05:04:01-04

Just like the past couple of days this week, we will keep fighting off the haze and smoke from the wildfires to the north and west. High pressure will send that smoke right overhead today so the sun will be there, it will just look hazy. Dry conditions will persist again today and we'll take it. In fact, we aren't looking at any kind of significant chance for rain in the next few days. Later today, we will be sandwiched in between two frontal boundaries one north and one south, but without deep moisture, we won't see rain from either of them. Today through Friday will be fully dry with sunshine continuing so take advantage of it.

Temperatures will be rising and remaining in the mid 80s not only this afternoon but the rest of the work week. By the time we reach the weekend, the high pressure will begin to break down and we'll start to see slightly better chances for a shower or two especially by Sunday. Next work week looks to send the rain chances up a hair with high temperatures remaining in the mid to even the upper 80s. You'll notice it feeling more humid as the days go by, too.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

BBN Tonight

BBN Tonight