Another soggy day coming

Our Sunday has been a gloomy one, but not overly soggy after the rain let up sometime this afternoon. Tonight we have more light and spotty showers possible, but the heavier of the rain doesn't arrive until Monday morning. Grab the umbrella again for another very wet day here in the Bluegrass and prepare for wet commutes. Rain will be moderate to heavy at times, thunder is a possibility and it will be windy. Gusts may exceed 30 mph at times.

The rain should subside in the evening as the clouds stay put all day. Totals, again, could be around 1 inch. Tuesday will be much nicer as we get one day of sun back and highs still in the mid 50s. Cooler air doesn't arrive until after another push of rain showers on Wednesday. We'll dip to the low 40s for the end of the work week and the 30s next weekend as we keep dry.