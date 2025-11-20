Another soggy Friday in store

More rain showers are still to come as we press through tonight and Friday. Expect to need the umbrella or rain jacket for much of your day tomorrow. A warm front will lift north so temperatures, hopefully, will come up to around 60 degrees and possibly in the low 70s in southern KY. Rain totals should be between 1 and 2 inches in our area by the beginning of the weekend (early Saturday). Once the cold front is through, the rain and clouds will be sent packing and sunshine will return. Much of the weekend will be dry and sunny. Quiet weather continues for Monday, but another round of showers will arrive for mid week. Because of that rain and stronger cold front, Thanksgiving Day is looking quite chilly with temperatures not out of the 40s.