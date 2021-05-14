Another Split Weather Weekend

Our weather this week has been one for the books including some near historic coolness for this time of year and plenty of sunshine. Overall, our week has held some nice weather, but we really want to see some 70s make a return and we will, but it will take a few more days. Tonight, under mainly clear skies again we'll cool off to the mid 40s, but frost potential is very low. Prepare to enjoy the day tomorrow as we'll start with some crisp sunshine and remain dry most of the day.

The changes begin late Saturday evening as a small batch of rain rolls into Kentucky and that begins the action for several more days. A low pressure will stall out near the state and that will hold the rain chances over us most of our Sunday. Because of the rain, temperatures will be stunted as well. Instead of looking toward the mid 70s for Sunday and beyond, we'll actually drop into the mid 60s Sunday then slowly warm back up into next week. Eventually, we move up toward, or slightly above normal (75°) by mid week. Late week looks to keep the warmth, but scattered rain and thunderstorm chances will hold us in an unsettled weather pattern even into next weekend.