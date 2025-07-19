Another Stormy Weekend

Just as the old saying goes, "when it rains, it pours." This weekend will be exactly that. Our tropical weather pattern continues with highs in the upper 80s and scattered showers and storms in the afternoon. With all the moisture in the air, these storms could bring torrential downpours across the Bluegrass. Localized flooding is possible, along with lightning and strong wind gusts. By the evening, temperatures will fall to the lower 70s with a few lingering showers. Sunday will follow the same pattern, with rain chances increasing by the afternoon. We do not see our pattern break until midway through the work week.