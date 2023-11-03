Another sunny, great day

As we kick off our Friday, we have some chilly weather again to start the day, but there won't be a widespread frost like yesterday morning. The rest of the day looks great with abundant sunshine helping our temperatures into the low and mid 60s which will be seasonable for a change. Clouds will arrive into the weekend from a passing disturbance, but we will still see mainly dry weather both Saturday and Sunday. A small chance for a stray rain shower will show up early Saturday mostly for northern KY. Remember to set the clocks back 1 hour before bed on Saturday night. Daylight Saving Time will be ending. Beyond the weekend and into next week, we'll see more clouds and better rain chances, but also temperatures in the mid to upper 60s until very late week. Another cold front will send us another round of chilly weather for the weekend.