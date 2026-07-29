Another warm, but comfy day

The weather has been quiet and comfortable and we will continue that trend on Thursday, too. Temperatures will begin in the low 60s then climb to the low and mid 80s in the afternoon. The humidity stays low tomorrow and Friday as well. By late Friday, we will begin to see some rain and thunderstorms move in with a low pressure then linger on Saturday. A few storms may become strong Saturday. Scattered rain and thunder chances will continue into next work week as temperatures will keep on the cooler-than-normal side for a bit. We will get the low to mid 80s until late next week.