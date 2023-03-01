Another warm day leads to storms tonight

Wow, March has gotten off to a fantastic note! Seriously, if you like spring, could it get any better than this?? We broke another record at the Bluegrass Airport here in Lexington of 81 degrees! The previous record was 73 degrees from 1976. Now, that we have warmed up to a summer feel, we have storms to talk about.

This evening, a cold front will move in and send us some heavy showers at times plus thunderstorms. Kentucky is under a marginal risk for severe storms through tonight as there is a small chance any storm we see could be packing high winds or even some small hail with it. Once the front is through, we will quiet down late in the night and through much of the daytime on Thursday. High temperatures tomorrow won't be nearly as impressively warm, but still warmer than normal. Thursday night into Friday will bring another round of storms, possibly some severe with high winds likely again.

This "winter" season has been one for the books with warmth and wind events! Rain totals will begin to add up between tonight's rain and Thursday night's rain. We should be looking at a range of one to two inches of rain between now and Friday night. By the weekend, we will calm down again and see some more sunshine return along with temperatures cooling to the 40s and 50s.