Watch Now
WeatherDaily Forecast

Actions

Another warm day leads to storms tonight

Heavy rain and high winds
334320444_194487383207837_3326968503715027378_n.jpg
wlex
334320444_194487383207837_3326968503715027378_n.jpg
334053424_1203087700313539_8224911998829413931_n.jpg
332439699_134952779497642_210690576634618782_n.jpg
Posted at 3:15 PM, Mar 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-01 15:15:56-05

Wow, March has gotten off to a fantastic note! Seriously, if you like spring, could it get any better than this?? We broke another record at the Bluegrass Airport here in Lexington of 81 degrees! The previous record was 73 degrees from 1976. Now, that we have warmed up to a summer feel, we have storms to talk about.

This evening, a cold front will move in and send us some heavy showers at times plus thunderstorms. Kentucky is under a marginal risk for severe storms through tonight as there is a small chance any storm we see could be packing high winds or even some small hail with it. Once the front is through, we will quiet down late in the night and through much of the daytime on Thursday. High temperatures tomorrow won't be nearly as impressively warm, but still warmer than normal. Thursday night into Friday will bring another round of storms, possibly some severe with high winds likely again.

This "winter" season has been one for the books with warmth and wind events! Rain totals will begin to add up between tonight's rain and Thursday night's rain. We should be looking at a range of one to two inches of rain between now and Friday night. By the weekend, we will calm down again and see some more sunshine return along with temperatures cooling to the 40s and 50s.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Celebrating Our LEX 18 Community

Celebrating Our LEX 18 Community