Another warm stretch ahead

Our weekend will be wrapping up with a few rain showers still around. Much of that action, plus any storm, will subside through the night tonight leaving us with dry weather to kick off the new work week. The final days of summer are upon us as Autumn begins Saturday and those days will start to feel summer-like again. High temperatures for Monday and Tuesday will still be below average (in the mid to upper 70s), but the warmth will build through the week reaching the low to mid 80s by mid week. We also have plenty of sunshine headed our way as well, so really any day this week will be good for outdoor work or activities. Rain chances remain aloof this week, too. In fact, we have near-zero chances all the way through to next weekend. Nigel is the only named storm in the tropics right now, and is not expected to make it to the U.S., but stay out at sea. Enjoy your nice-weather week!