Another warm-up coming your way

It could certainly have been a worse start to our new year. This morning we began with some dense fog, but temperatures moderated to the upper 50s and low 60s sending us into 2023 on a nice note!

Looking ahead to the forecast, this week will be another interesting one. We aren't talking snow, but the possibility of some heavy rain and even thunderstorms as the warmth really increases toward 70 degrees early in the week. The rain-maker will arrive late Monday night and last through the day Tuesday. This system doesn't look to be too strong in the way of severe thunderstorms, but does look to be a big wind-maker. Gusts will be very strong Tuesday as the cold front sweeps through the Commonwealth.

On the back side of the cold front, temperatures drop once again. Highs shift from the upper 60s to mid 50s midweek and the upper 30s by Friday. We will eventually regulate to the 40s which is seasonable by next weekend.