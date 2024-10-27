Watch Now
WeatherDaily Forecast

Actions

Another warm-up on the way

Temperatures push above normal again
462566095_535621422435202_7422780755749679844_n.jpg
wlex
462566095_535621422435202_7422780755749679844_n.jpg
462542502_957008959611705_2103840073183784674_n.jpg
Posted

The weekend has certainly been another nice, fall-like one as temperatures have remained right around normal for a change, but all of that is about to change. Temperatures will be pushing right back up to the 70s and eventually the low 80s early this week. This warm-up will lead to some rain just in time for Halloween and Trick-or-Treating, unfortunately. We are needing the rain, and will see showers through Friday morning before drying back out. We will cool off again on Friday beyond the cold front then hit the mid 70s next weekend when the time changes.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18