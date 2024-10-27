Another warm-up on the way

The weekend has certainly been another nice, fall-like one as temperatures have remained right around normal for a change, but all of that is about to change. Temperatures will be pushing right back up to the 70s and eventually the low 80s early this week. This warm-up will lead to some rain just in time for Halloween and Trick-or-Treating, unfortunately. We are needing the rain, and will see showers through Friday morning before drying back out. We will cool off again on Friday beyond the cold front then hit the mid 70s next weekend when the time changes.