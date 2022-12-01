Ramping of wind for Friday

It's the first day of December and it has felt like it with high temperatures only in the low 40s. Winds have been light so the wind chill isn't a factor right now, but will be tomorrow. Our next weather-maker will send strong winds in first. Gusts could, once again, press back up into the 30-35 mph range Friday evening and Friday night. A rain shower or two is possible during the day tomorrow, but more soakers arrive Friday night into early Saturday. This cold front should have rain cleared out in time for the Lexington Christmas Parade at noon Saturday, however, temperatures will be sent dropping through the day. Sunday is calm and dry again before another system works into early next work week. The temperature trend will bounce around quite a bit, but stay in the upper 40s to mid 50s until late next week.