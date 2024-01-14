Watch Now
Winter storm on the way

Snow expected tonight through early Tuesday
Posted at 6:06 PM, Jan 14, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-14 18:26:12-05

It's an interesting end to the weekend as we have our next snow-maker on the horizon. Snow is likely coming in two waves...the first being overnight and the second being tomorrow afternoon into night. Temperatures will be very supportive of snow, however, the dry air may make things a bit more complicated. If the dry air wins over, then snow totals will be on the lower side of the ranges, but the potential to see decent amounts (especially in southeastern KY) is there. This snow will also be dry and fluffy...not good for making snowmen.

Temperatures will fall to the low teens overnight with scattered snow showers. For much of Monday, it will continue to remain very cold, but we will not see a whole lot of snow during the day. The second wave looks to bring slightly higher amounts to the south.

Totals will be near nothing in northern KY. Between half an inch and two inches for Lexington and much of central KY, then two to four inches for parts of southern KY. The main area we will watch more closely is southeastern KY where they could see three to six inches and possibly more on mountains. The main threat will be impact to your travel early Monday then again Monday night and Tuesday morning.

A Winter Weather Advisory is for counties surrounding Fayette. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Rockcastle county south and east until noon Tuesday. After this round passes, we keep very cold before another weather-maker arrives later in the work week.

