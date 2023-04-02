April starts very warm

The second half of our weekend has been much better, complete with sunshine and less wind. Now that we are rolling into the first week of April, we'll see more weather changes as we typically do during the spring. First of all, we have a couple of decently dry days with only a shower or two to prepare for both Monday and Tuesday. For Tuesday, with the surge of warmth and temperatures pushing 80 degrees (the last day at 80 was October 12, 2022), there may be an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Wednesday is the day we will need to keep a close watch on as the chance for more strong thunderstorms and heavy rain will roll in. And just what we don't want and don't need, more wind is expected mid week. Later on, once the cold front comes through, temperatures will return to closer to normal and even below...in the upper 50s. Dry, quiet weather is anticipated for the upcoming Easter weekend.