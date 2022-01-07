Arctic cold for Friday

What an eventful past 24 hours across the Commonwealth. Winter certainly took a good swipe at us leaving us with snow cover and a deep freeze this morning. Many will have a snow day, but if you do not, you need to use extreme caution as you leave home and travel. The main roads are okay with isolated slick spots, but the secondary and side roads will still give you issues. Be sure to give yourself PLENTY of extra commute time to get to your destination.

Not only do we have the snow around, but the frigid air to kick off our Friday. Temperatures are only in the single digits now and it's feeling even colder. We won't warm up much today, but warmer air will move in just in time for the weekend which will help us with the melting. Today, highs will only reach the low 20s, some maybe not even to 20°. Sunshine will make it feel a tad bit better and may help with some melting on dark surfaces. Otherwise, the snow will be around for a couple more days.

The weekend will bring us some warmth...the mid 40s Saturday and the upper 40s for Sunday. With the brief warm-up comes the rain yet again. We'll watch another low pressure head in and as it does, it could bring quite a bit of rain which coupled with the melting snow could lead to some flooding concerns. The start of the work week will be dry again as we cool back toward freezing.