August ends on a hot note

Over the course of the last few days, temperatures have been on the slow and steady increase, but we are about to get hotter as we head into the final days of August. For the rest of this Thursday, temperatures will keep in the 80s and we'll add in the chance for a stray thunderstorm mainly in southeastern KY. For Friday, it's a mostly dry day with sun, but we can't rule out a very spotty shower in the afternoon. The upcoming weekend actually looks decent for the state of Kentucky. Although we will warm into the upper 80s and low 90s and humidity will creep back in, we should remain under a weak high pressure which will bring us sunny skies and dry weather. The final days of August are looking downright hot as we are tracking the low to mid 90s by early work week. As the heat increases, the humidity will increase, too. Our next shot at showers doesn't arrive until the heat does (mid next week).