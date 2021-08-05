August Feel Returns Soon

What a great weather week we have seen with plenty of sun shining, low humidity and low rain chances, but changes are coming back quickly. We have been under a ridge of high pressure for most of the week, keeping us cooler and dry, but as the high shifts, we have started to see more of a southerly flow pulling more moisture back in. You will notice climbing humidity over the next several days making it feel more like August. The rest of today, tonight and Friday will mainly be dry with high temperatures hanging out in the mid 80s.

The weekend will bring much more heat back to the Commonwealth. The low 90s will arrive by Sunday afternoon and linger through at least the first half of next work week. As we see the heat ramp back up, scattered rain and thunderstorm chances will return. There is a chance for a few showers or a thunderstorm on Saturday before we dry out Sunday and Monday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms come into play through the remainder of the week with high temperatures sticking in the low 90s.