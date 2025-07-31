August starts with a September feel

We've seen passing showers and thunderstorms this afternoon as the cold front is on its way through the Bluegrass. This is going to help some of us see some needed rain, then everyone gets in on the cooler weather action starting Friday. Temperatures tonight should fall off to the mid 60s. Friday will hold a mix of clouds and sun along with a significant cooler air mass in place. We will spend the bulk of the day in the 70s before reaching an afternoon high around 80 degrees or so. Most will keep dry Friday and the weekend too. What a spectacular weekend it will be with high temperatures in the low 80s and much more comfortable humidity levels making it feel more like September rather than early August. More heat will return next week as we stay quite sunny.