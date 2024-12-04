Back into the freezer Thursday

After one day with some 40s here in Kentucky, we are bound for the Arctic air yet again as we have a cold front coming through tonight. This cold front will not contain a lot of moisture, but what does fall will likely be in the form of rain this evening before changing to a small wintry mix late in the night (midnight or so). Temperatures will be in a free fall overnight so it is possible that any lingering moisture on the roads could freeze if they don't dry out first.

The wind will still be up around 30-35 mph tonight, so that will likely dry the roads out quickly. Watch for isolated slick spots for Thursday morning travel. Thursday will be an extremely cold day with temperatures not making it out of the 20s all day, but we should see a bit more sunshine.

Eventually, we warm up, but probably will not make it above freezing until the weekend. Most of the weekend is dry with sun, too. Early next week warms into the 50s, but brings some rain back in.