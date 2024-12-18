Back to a December chill

After an extremely active, wet and gloomy Wednesday, we have started to dry out this evening preparing us for a more quiet Thursday. The cold front has passed leaving us with drying grounds in time for the temperatures to tank tonight. We shouldn't have any problems getting down to or just below freezing overnight. The cloud deck will try to clear some overnight and if it does, that means some fog to start your Thursday. During the day, we are likely to see more clouds than sun as temperatures hang in the 30s much of the day.

Friday brings a small chance for a few snow showers off and on, but this is not a big deal at all. The overall temperature trend will continue to move in the downward direction all the way until Sunday when highs are not expected to warm more than 30 degrees. The weekend will keep dry along with more sun. It's not until Christmas Eve (Tuesday) that we get rain back and Christmas day is still looking warm with rain.