Drying out for late week

The past two days have been soggy ones with spotty, but torrential thundershowers which have led to some localized flash flooding. Now, that the low pressure is moving out, we'll start to dry out for the last couple of days of our work week and into the weekend making for some great Bluegrass Fair weather! Thursday will not only bring less rain, but we will see the air dry out too. Humidity levels will drop fairly drastically throughout the day and we get the sun back in the afternoon. Friday looks terrific as we keep the mostly sunny sky around and remain fully dry. The temperature trend will still be warm tomorrow, and cool to the upper 70s (putting us below average again) for Friday and part of the weekend. A couple of thunderstorm chances will return for early next work week, but should not be overly active.