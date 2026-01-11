Back to dry and mild

This morning, many awoke to snow flying around which lead to minor coatings on the ground. It didn't last long as the sun soon popped out and melted everything. This taste of winter plus the cold today was enough to help us remember it is still January and still winter. Now, as we press forward, we have milder and seasonable air on the horizon for early work week. Sunshine will be around Monday and temperatures will push to the low/mid 40s, then 50s on Tuesday. Midweek will bring another weather-maker. It will start as rain showers on Wednesday, then change to a mix or all snow Wednesday night into early Thursday. We aren't putting totals down yet, but we could see an inch or two of snow from this. Beyond that cold front, temperatures will fall to and remain in the 20s and 30s through late week and next weekend.