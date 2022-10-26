Back to dry and sunny

After a nice change of pace and some much needed rainfall last night, things have calmed down and cooled down today. Temperatures are running a good 25 degrees colder this evening versus this time yesterday. We will remain cool overnight as clouds start to clear out making way for more sunshine returning Thursday. The temperature trend will rise once again reaching the low 60s tomorrow, then up to the low 70s by the end of the work week. Dry weather is also coming back so no more chances for rain until the weekend. Another cold front will begin to develop and progress northeast from the Gulf coast region, so that could mean some more rain showers at least by Sunday. Until then, weather will be nice and dry for any outdoor fall activities planned the rest of this week.