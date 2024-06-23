Back to dry, quiet weather Monday

The forecast cold front brought some of us some very needed rain, and even some heavy downpours with lightning and thunder. Now that we are wrapping up the weekend, we are wrapping up the rain as well. Not only will showers and storms fade overnight, but we will see drier air move in and replace the very sticky, tropical air mass. Monday is looking great with less heat and humidity and more sunshine. Afternoon high temperatures should reach the mid 80s for a change putting us near normal. Don't expect that nicer feel to linger long because more heat will build back in by Tuesday. We will likely bounce around a bit between the 80s and low to mid 90s with another chance for rain/storms moving in midweek. Overall, it will be a pretty standard summer week.