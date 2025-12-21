Back to feeling like fall

Our quiet weekend is wrapping up on a chilly note as temperatures have been right around normal for this first official day of winter. Tonight, skies should be mostly clear with lows in the mid 20s. That will be a cold start to our holiday week, but it won't take long for temperatures to warm well into the 50s and eventually the 60s. Christmas Day still looks to be the warmest day of the week (mid 60s) and some might even be in the 70s just south of Kentucky. Along with the warmth, we have almost daily chances to see light rain. No day will bring a washout, but a few showers here and there might disrupt any outdoor plans you have. Beyond the holidays, we move back the other direction, as a blast of cold air will return next Monday.