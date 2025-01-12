Watch Now
Back to freezing temperatures

But warmer air follows late week
The past week has been a whirlwind with two winter storms, but thankfully things have settled down and we even saw a lot of sun and melting today! It's a nice way to wrap the weekend and as we start a new work week, we see a new weather pattern. Temperatures will be bouncing around a bit as we start with some very cold air early week, followed by a nice warm-up again later in the week. We will be the coldest Tuesday night and Wednesday with a chance for snow showers Tuesday. Wednesday's highs will only be in the low 20s, but we get much sun. By Friday, we will hit the 40s again and precipitation is likely, however this time it is looking to be rain.

