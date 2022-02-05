Back to "normal" for a while

The first part of our weekend, has been calmer, but has remained very cold. The southern part of our viewing area has made it up into the low 30s today with full sun, but a bit more cloud cover has kept Lexington in the mid 20s today which was forecast. As we head into another frigid night, you'll need to keep the added blanket around. Overnight lows should dip down to the teens and a slight wind picking up in the morning will send wind chills into the single digits again. The good news is that Sunday will bring us much milder air. The wind will shift to the southwest and that paired with full sun will send our temperatures back up into the low to mid 40s across the state. That will feel much better compared to today and keep us near normal for a change.

No more snow storms are brewing for us either. The next several days look to be dry with some sun along with temperatures camping out in the 40s for an extended period of time. The only system we will be looking at comes in next weekend. It looks like a little more snow, but we will enjoy the stretch of calm, dry weather for a change until then.