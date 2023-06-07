Back to smoky sunshine Thursday

Today was a nice break from the extremely dry, sunny, warm weather as we had a good soaking round of showers move through the Bluegrass. While some only picked up a few tenths of an inch of rain, others like Lexington saw around half an inch and others closer to 1 inch like Barbourville! The cloud game was also strong which helped to keep our temperatures on the cooler side.

Tomorrow, we return you to your regularly scheduled dry, sunny, yet smoky weather pattern. Yes, more smoke from eastern Canada is coming our way for the next day or two making our sunshine very hazy and skies more gray than blue. Beware of lower air quality as well. The good news is that we will see our temperatures creep back up to the mid and upper 70s in the next two days, then reach pool weather for Saturday and part of the weekend. We do still need rain badly and should receive our next round Sunday into Monday with better chances again later next work week.