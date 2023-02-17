Back to spring this weekend

Our work week wrapped up on a much calmer note than Thursday though many are still dealing with the effects from yesterday's heavy rain and storms. Many even saw the lightest of snow coatings this morning. As we transition into the weekend, we have another fantastic weather pattern setting up which will keep us dry, sunny and warmer. First, we have to get through one very cold night as lows tumble to the low and mid 20s and feel colder with a breeze. Saturday brings the sunshine! That plus a shift in the wind to out of the southwest will help us to warm to the upper 40s in the afternoon. A small chance for a quick-passing rain shower is possible late Saturday night then we see a sun/cloud mix for Sunday as we warm to the upper 50s. That is only the start of the warmth as we set our sights, once again, on the 60s and 70s next week. This warmth comes with a price though, as it normally does, and we'll see another chance for rain and storms for midweek. Have a great weekend!