Watch Now
WeatherDaily Forecast

Actions

Back to spring this weekend

Temperatures taking off toward 50s
331319897_724491122607112_6018733987071901610_n.jpg
wlex
331319897_724491122607112_6018733987071901610_n.jpg
331726822_588306739496526_3390742436398180782_n.jpg
331431775_956051392415178_1039973949499164727_n.jpg
Posted at 3:20 PM, Feb 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-17 15:20:28-05

Our work week wrapped up on a much calmer note than Thursday though many are still dealing with the effects from yesterday's heavy rain and storms. Many even saw the lightest of snow coatings this morning. As we transition into the weekend, we have another fantastic weather pattern setting up which will keep us dry, sunny and warmer. First, we have to get through one very cold night as lows tumble to the low and mid 20s and feel colder with a breeze. Saturday brings the sunshine! That plus a shift in the wind to out of the southwest will help us to warm to the upper 40s in the afternoon. A small chance for a quick-passing rain shower is possible late Saturday night then we see a sun/cloud mix for Sunday as we warm to the upper 50s. That is only the start of the warmth as we set our sights, once again, on the 60s and 70s next week. This warmth comes with a price though, as it normally does, and we'll see another chance for rain and storms for midweek. Have a great weekend!

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Celebrating Our LEX 18 Community

Celebrating Our LEX 18 Community