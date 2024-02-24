Back to spring weather

Though temperatures have been very winter-like today, we are heading back to a more spring-like forecast. Tonight will be a cold one with lows down in the mid 20s. So Sunday will begin cold, but we will, with the help of the sunshine, quickly heat up to the 50s in the afternoon. Winds will still be up, but we stay dry. Monday looks great too with sun and high temperatures pressing toward 70 degrees! Though the warm weather will feel nice for many, it could lead to a few problems with storms coming up mid week. Rain chances will ramp up starting Tuesday and the worst of the storms will fire up on Wednesday before we dry out Thursday. Beyond those storms, we will fall back to the 40s for one day only.