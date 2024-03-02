Back to sunny skies

Saturday ended up being a very gloomy day as forecast, but we set our sights on much brighter skies coming tomorrow! Sunday could start with a bit of fog and temperatures in the mid 40s then we will see a strong air flow from the south which will help to warm us quickly. Afternoon high temperatures should reach around 70 degrees. The remainder of the weekend will be completely quiet, but early and mid work week will bring more changes. Because of the warmth, we could see some showers and even thunderstorms develop in the afternoon of our very warm Monday. Tuesday and Wednesday will be the more active days of the week. Later in the week, then, we will cool back down to the mid and upper 50s.