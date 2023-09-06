Back to the 80s

It was another very warm and humid day here in the Bluegrass, but this day was different as we had some rain to grace us. Some in eastern KY even had a couple of thunderstorms show up. The chance for showers or a storm will still be around through the evening and into our night, but the line will be falling apart some.

We will start to dry out late in the night and for Thursday, but this weak cold front will be ushering in some much nicer, cooler air. Thursday will hold a mix of clouds and sunshine with highs in the low to mid 80s and we really stick to the lower 80s for a few days leading into the weekend.

Even days on down the road look to still be around or even below average with high temperatures in the low to mid-80s. The extended forecast may even put us in the 70s. Mostly dry weather still looks to be the trend beyond tonight. Chances for rain will hang around 10 to 20% all the way through early next week.